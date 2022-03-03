After year of deflection, Coach K’s Cameron farewell at hand

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach his final basketball game at Duke. That game comes Saturday against rival North Carolina. The 75-year-old Krzyzewski says he knows it will be an emotional experience and said he’ll have to spend time preparing to deal with the moment. He quipped that he’ll need to “have a meeting with me” to get ready. Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils have won 88% of their home games at Cameron Indoor Stadium in his 42 seasons in Durham. Current player Wendell Moore Jr. says he’s noticed Krzyzewski being “a little sentimental” this week leading up to the finale.