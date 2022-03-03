Capitals to visit Hurricanes in 2023 outdoor game in Raleigh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season. The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview. It’s Carolina’s first outdoor game and Washington’s fourth. The teams met in the first round of the 2019 postseason the year after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes won that series with a double-overtime goal in Game 7.