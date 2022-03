TAMPA, Fla. — Jalen Duren had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers defeated South Florida 73-64. Tyler Harris added 14 points for the Tigers on Thursday night. Alex Lomax chipped in 12, Lester Quinones scored 11 and DeAndre Williams had 11. Russel Tchewa led the Bulls with 13 points.