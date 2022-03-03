Hawks surge late, Young scores 39 points in win over Bulls

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave Atlanta the lead and Trae Young scored 39 points in the Hawks’ 130-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. After Bogdanovic’s 3 made it 119-118, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan’s had a turnover, and Young padded the advantage with two 3s in the final 1:12. Young had 13 assists and made 7 of 10 3s and all 10 of his free throws. Bogdanovic had 20 points. Chicago, fighting for the Eastern Conference lead, suffered its third consecutive loss. DeRozan and Zach LaVine each had 22 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 11 rebounds.