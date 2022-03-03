Jason Day’s mother dies after 5-year battle with cancer

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There’s a reason Jason Day was a late withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Day says his mother died of cancer Wednesday night. He was able to rush home to Ohio and be by the side of Dening Day. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. Day tearfully revealed her conditions when he pulled out of the Match Day. She left Australia to join Day and his family a few years ago. On the golf course, Ian Poulter dressed in Ukraine colors for a show of respect.