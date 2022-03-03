New vaccine rules could allow Djokovic to play French Open

France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. That means Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, could be allowed to compete at Roland Garros in May unless the restrictions are tightened again. Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after a legal battle over whether he should be allowed to enter the country, forcing him to miss the Australian Open.