Russia ready again for urgent court case over World Cup ban

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Russia’s expulsion from international soccer ahead of World Cup playoffs is heading toward yet another urgent case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And Russian sports have had some success in the court. The Russian Football Union is ready to file a formal appeal against the governing bodies of world and European soccer. FIFA and UEFA jointly decided this week to kick Russia’s national and club teams out of international competitions. It’s just 20 days until Russia’s men’s national team is to scheduled to play Poland. That gives the CAS longer than it had last month to judge the case of 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Olympics. The Russians won that verdict.