Tatum nets 37, leads Celtics past Morant, Grizzlies 120-107

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter on his 24th birthday, leading the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107. Al Horford had 21 points and 15 rebounds, Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11. Ja Morant, coming off a career-high 52 points Monday night in a win over San Antonio, scored 38 for Memphis. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and seven assists.