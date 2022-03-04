Bamba sparks Washington State to 71-67 win over Oregon State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — TJ Bamba came off the bench to score 16 points and grab eight rebounds, sparking Washington State to a 71-67 victory over Oregon State. Neither team got any kind of separation in the second half, until Tyrell Roberts sank two free throws and Bamba followed with a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 56-49 lead at the 8:10 mark. Oregon State (3-26, 1-18) got back within two, but Bamba hit from deepnand Efe Abogidi sank two free throws then hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-3 run for a 66-57 lead with 3:46 left. WSU pushed its lead to 11, but Dexter Akanno hit two 3-pointers and Jarod Lucas added another in a 10-1 run to pull the Beavers within 69-67 with 26 seconds remaining. Roberts, a 93% free-throw shooter on the year, made two with 14 seconds left to cap the scoring.