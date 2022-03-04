Nebraska slips past No. 10 Michigan in Big Ten quarters

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Weidner and Sam Haiby each scored 16 points to lead Nebraska to a 76-73 victory over No. 10 Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament Sixth-seeded Nebraska (24-7) will play No. 12 Iowa in the Saturday’s semifinals. The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes advanced by beating No. 7 seed Northwestern 72-59 earlier Friday. Laila Phelia scored 19 points, Naz Hillmon 18 points and Leigha Brown 16 points for the third-seeded Wolverines (22-6).