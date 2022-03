WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game with 30 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal late in the third period for the Stars and Braden Holtby made 39 saves. Paul Stastny had two goals for the Jets, Kyle Connor also scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.