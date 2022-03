BOZEMAN, Mont. — RaeQuan Battle hit the winning 3-pointer from 35 feet, Nick Gazelas and Great Osobor scored 19 points apiece and Montana State stretched its home winning streak to nine games, narrowly defeating Northern Colorado 87-85. Amin Adamu added 17 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Daylen Kountz had 26 points for the Bears.