Kentucky upsets No. 18 Lady Vols 83-74 in SEC semifinals

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, and the Kentucky Wildcats never trailed beating No. 18 Tennessee 83-74 Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals. The seventh-seeded Wildcats (18-11) reached their first tournament championship game since 2014 and their sixth all-time. They did it beating Tennessee in the semifinals for the first time in three tries. Kentucky will play top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday for the championship. Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each scored 16 points as Kentucky won its ninth straight overall. Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy got the Wildcats’ first win in the semifinals over Tennessee against her former college teammate, Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper.