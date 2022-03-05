No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help No. 8 Purdue rally past archrival Indiana 69-67. Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers snapped a season-high two-game losing streak. Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana. The Hoosiers have lost seven of nine and four straight at Mackey Arena dating to February 2016.