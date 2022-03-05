Saros makes 20 saves in Predators’ 8-0 win over Sharks

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and the Nashville Predators haded San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank with an 8-0 win. Matt Luff and Michael McCarron also scored two goals apiece for Nashville. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators. The Sharks lost for the 10th time in 12 games as they gave little support to Alex Stalock in his first NHL action in nearly 19 months. Stalock made 22 saves before being replaced by Zach Sawchenko after allowing his sixth goal.