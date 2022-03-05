Trying to keep PGA Tour status, Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve. The 35-year-old Brehm is winless on the PGA Tour. He’s ranked 773rd in the world. Michael Kim was second after a 70. Chad Ramey, Andrew Novak, Tommy Gainey and Max McGreevy were 11 under.