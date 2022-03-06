No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship, ending Miami’s upset-filled run in a 60-47 victory. Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack. She was tournament MVP fr for the second straight year. N.C. State shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run in the second half. Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points to lead the seventh-seeded Hurricanes, who shot just 32%. Miami was trying to become the lowest-seeded title winner.