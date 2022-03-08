Caps’ Ovechkin ties Jagr for 3rd on NHL career goals list

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL’s career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period and beat the Calgary Flames 5-4. Ovechkin’s second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky leads the list with 894 goals, and Gordie Howe is second with 801. Connor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for Washington, which won its third straight. Adam Ruzicka, Oliver Kylington and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which had its 13-game unbeaten streak snapped on home ice.