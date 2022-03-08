Italy helps Ukrainian synchronized swim team reach Rome

ROME (AP) — Most members of the Ukrainian women’s synchronized swim team have arrived in Rome after fleeing the war in their homeland. Ten athletes and two coaches traveled in a bus provided by the Italian swimming federation from the Ukraine-Hungarian border to Rome. Italian swimming officials greeted the athletes, who will continue their training at Italian Olympic facilities as they prepare for the European Aquatics Championships to be held in Rome in August. Four teammates and three coaches are still in Ukraine. The Italian federation is arranging to have them arrive in Italy also. The U.N. says the number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion has reached 2 million.