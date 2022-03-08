Matt Turner out a couple more weeks with ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s Matt Turner will likely be sidelined for a couple more weeks by an ankle injury, raising the possibility the United States will be without its top two goalkeepers when World Cup qualifying resumes on March 24 at Mexico. Revolution coach Bruce Arena said during a news conference that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said it was a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9. Turner has supplanted Manchester City’s Zack Steffen as the top U.S. goalkeeper in World Cup qualifying. Steffen has not played for Manchester City since Feb. 5 and has not dressed since Feb. 9 due to back and shoulder injuries.