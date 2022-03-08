Seattle tops Club León 3-0 in first leg of Champions League

SEATTLE (AP) — Fredy Montero scored twice in the first half, Jordan Morris added a third goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Club León 3-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute and added a second in the 39th minute. Seattle had numerous scoring chances in the second half and Morris finally got one in the dying moments of the match. The second leg of the quarterfinals will be Thursday, March 17 at León. Seattle will be trying to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the second time in franchise history.