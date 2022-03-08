Thunder G Dort has season-ending left shoulder procedure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that their No. 2 scorer, Lu Dort, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to address a cartilage tear in his left shoulder. The guard joins reserves Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala as Thunder players who had procedures. Dort averaged 17.2 points per contest. The team said he is expected to return to full basketball activities before next season. Jerome had surgery to repair a sports hernia and is expected to be out eight weeks. Muscala had procedures to repair his injured right ankle.