Badgers’ Davis expects to play this week despite ‘dirty’ hit

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten Tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says Davis has practiced on a limited basis this week. The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Badgers don’t play until Friday. Davis injured his ankle after getting fouled early in the second half of a 74-73 loss to Nebraska on Sunday. The play caused Nebraska’s Trey McGowens to get ejected from the game.