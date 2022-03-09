FAU stomps Southern Miss 86-59 in C-USA tournament

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bryan Greenlee had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Southern Miss 86-59 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament. Vladislav Goldin added 12 points for the Owls (19-13). Greenlee shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists. Walyn Napper had 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-26). Florida Atlantic advances to play UAB in the quarterfinals on Thursday.