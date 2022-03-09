Head of Chicago-area gambling ring gets 18-month sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois man who pleaded guilty to running a sports betting operation that involved a mayor pardoned by former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall sentenced Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice on Wednesday and also ordered the Orland Park man to pay a significant amount of forfeiture, including a $3.5 million money judgment. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kendall pronounced the sentence after noting that DelGiudice’s gambling ring reached into Illinois State University and involved the corruption of at least two police officers. DelGiudice had pleaded guilty in February 2021 to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges.