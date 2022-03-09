Vikings hire Tyler Williams from Rams to lead training staff

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance. They’re adding another former member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to follow new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Williams spent the last 15 years with the Rams. His title last season was director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer.