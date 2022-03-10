Hertl scores in OT, Sharks stop skid with 4-3 win over Kings

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored 1:13 into overtime, Zach Sawchenko made 33 saves to get his first career win, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3. Brent Burns and Nick Bonino each scored on the power play, Alexander Barbanov had a goal, and the Sharks ended a three-game skid. Trevor Moore had a goal and two assists, Andreas Athanasiou and Phillip Danault each had a goal and an assist, and the Kings had a three-game winning streak broken as top defensemen Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson and forward Viktor Arvidsson were not available because of injuries. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 30 shots.