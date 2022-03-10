Packers’ latest stock offering produces $65.8 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise. The Packers sold a total of more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25. The Packers announced the final totals Thursday and noted they now have over 537,000 shareholders. Net proceeds from this stock offering will help fund ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.