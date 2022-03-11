Big-ticket free agents could leave big holes behind them

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The start of the NFL free agency period next week is the first big chance for teams to make big moves to fill significant holes on their rosters. But for nearly every big-ticket addition that brings optimism to a fan base in hopes of an overhaul similar to what Cincinnati did last year to build a defense capable of getting the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, another team will be dealing with a void. Among the key players who could sign elsewhere and leave holes with their old teams are Rams edge rusher Von Miller, Saints tackle Terron Armstead and Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.