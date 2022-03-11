Bridges, Rozier help Hornets shoot past Pelicans, 142-120

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miles Bridges had 27 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier highlighted his 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets put on a shooting exhibition to beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 142-120. LaMelo Ball had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Charlotte, which hit 22 3s and shot 59.8% overall while sending New Orleans to its fourth-straight loss. Pelicans 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Murphy III hit seven 3s and scored a career-best 32 points. The Pelicans entered the game missing their top two scorers because of forward Brandon Ingram’s strained right hamstring and CJ McCollum’s placement in NBA health and safety protocols.