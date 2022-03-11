Dixon, Wallace earn AP Kentucky All-State football honors

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Isaac Dixon, who returned to Belfry High School with an extra season of eligibility and rushed for nearly 2,000 yards to carry the young Pirates to the Class 3A state championship, has been selected as Kentucky’s Mr. Football for the 2021 season. Kevin Wallace guided Louisville Saint Xavier to its first state Class 6A title since 2009 and was honored as Coach of the Year in voting by 13 members of The Associated Press from around the state. Dixon rushed for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, including 376 with five scores in the title game. Wallace earned his sixth title as a coach.