Ex-MLB lefty Odalis Pérez dies, threw 1st pitch at Nats Park

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Odalis Pérez, a left-hander who threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors, has died. He was 43. The local professional baseball league confirmed his death Friday. His brother, Cristian Pérez, told local media the former pitcher was found motionless in the patio of his home Thursday. Odalis Pérez’s attorney, Walin Batista, told ESPN the pitcher apparently fell off a ladder at his house. Pérez was 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA with Atlanta, the Dodgers, Kansas City and Washington. His final season was 2008 with the Nationals. He began that year as the starting pitcher on opening day in Washington’s first game at Nationals Park after the team moved from RFK Stadium.