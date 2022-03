PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is out for at least a week because of mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. Simons has missed two games because of the injury, which was confirmed by an MRI, the Blazers announced on Friday. He will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. Simons has played in 57 games this season with 30 starts, averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.