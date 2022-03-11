Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to extension

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal. He signed the new contract two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse. Crosby is coming off his best season since being drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019.