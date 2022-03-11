Rhode Island fires coach David Cox after 4 seasons

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island men’s basketball coach David Cox has been fired after four seasons that included losing records the past two years. Athletic director Thorr Bjorn announced the decision less than 24 hours after Richmond eliminated the Rams in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Rams finished 15-16 overall and 5-12 in the A-1O this season. Cox, who had two years left on his contract, went 64-55 overall and 34-36 in conference play.