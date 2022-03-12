AP source: Browns landing WR Cooper in trade with Cowboys

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper. The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. The team also has given wide receiver Jarvis Landy permission to seek a trade.