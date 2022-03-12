Edert leads St. Peter’s to MAAC title, 60-54 over Monmouth

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert scored 20 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and Saint Peter’s defeated Monmouth 60-54 to win the MAAC Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Peacocks will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. St. Peter’s led by only one, 45-44, with 5:51 remaining. Although the teams traded scores over the next four minutes, the Peacocks held onto the lead. Edert hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and the Peacocks led 55-50. They closed it out with 3 of 4 free throws from Edert and a layup by Hassan Drame.