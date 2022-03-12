Four Kent State players disciplined for profane video post

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four Kent State players, including starting guard Malique Jacobs, have been disciplined by the Mid-American Conference for a social media post in advance of Saturday’s championship game against rival Akron. The league said forward DJ Johnson has been suspended indefinitely, while Jacobs and reserves Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins will have to sit out the first half of the title game for the Golden Flashes. Following a win over Ohio on Friday night, the four players filmed a video in the locker room and used profane language toward Akron. It was posted on Snapchat and shared on Twitter. MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said he was disappointed by the behavior.