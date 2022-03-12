AC Milan takes 5-point lead at top of Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan took another significant step toward its first Serie A title since 2011 by grinding out a 1-0 win at home to midtable Empoli. Pierre Kalulu scored in the 19th minute. Victory sent Milan five points clear of defending champion Inter Milan in second place and six clear of third-place Napoli. Both are playing Sunday. Álvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Sampdoria to keep its reignited title hopes alive. Spezia boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation by beating fellow struggler Cagliari 2-0. Bottom club Salernitana snatched a 2-2 draw against 10-man Sassuolo.