Nice escapes with draw at Montpellier after Dante red card

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Nice escaped with a 0-0 draw in the French league after captain Dante was sent off and Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier fluffed a first-half penalty. Nice is 12 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain and three points ahead of Marseille, which can move level if it wins at Brest on Sunday. Second spot guarantees qualification for the Champions League. The 38-year-old Dante saw red in the 35th minute after fouling Elye Wahi, who is half his age. Nantes played at struggling Troyes later Saturday.