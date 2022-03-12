Rain gone, raging wind takes over at Players Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The rain finally went away and then The Players Championship really got tough. In raging wind, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson managed to post bogey-free rounds. They finished at 3-under 141 and were tied for 15th. The second round won’t end until Sunday. It already was shaping up as being the toughest ever pre-cut round in Players Championship history. Brooks Koepka had an 81 to match his worst score on tour. Xander Schauffele returned Saturday just two off the lead and hit two water balls in two holes and was on his way home.