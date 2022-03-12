White Sox agree to deal with 2-time All-Star Harrison

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox filled a hole at second base, agreeing to a deal with two-time All-Star Josh Harrison. MSM Sports, which represents Harrison, tweeted the agreement. The deal is pending a physical. Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. His arrival allows Leury Garcia to remain in a utility role. Harrison is a career .274 hitter. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2017.