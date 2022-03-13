Astros’ Verlander ‘on cloud nine’ after 1st bullpen session

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander says he feels great following his first bullpen session at spring training. Verlander threw about 40 pitches in two simulated innings on the first day of Houston’s camp. The 39-year-old Verlander is returning from Tommy John surgery. Verlander, manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click say they haven’t established a spring or regular-season workload expectation for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.