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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm calm Friday!

KVIA
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Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rounding out your work week Friday's forecast is leaning quite comfortable. We will experience warm temps and mild breezes.

We woke this morning to temps in the 60s-70s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 90, Las Cruces is expected to reach a. high of 87.

Today rain chances aren't expected in the immediate region. We could develop a minor breeze by lunch time.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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