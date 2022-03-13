Healthy again, Brent Honeywell hoping to earn spot with A’s

By JASON P. SKODA

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Brent Honeywell Jr. made his anticipated big league debut with Tampa Bay last season, reaching the majors after years of injuries and rehab work. Now he wants more — with the Oakland Athletics. Honeywell, once considered a top pitching prospect, was traded to Oakland for cash in November. The right-hander spent much of last year with Triple-A Durham, but he made three April appearances with the Rays. He had his career slowed by elbow injuries and Tommy John surgery.