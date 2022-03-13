Napoli revives Serie A title hopes with 2-1 win at Verona

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli won 2-1 at Hellas Verona to keep Serie A leader AC Milan within reach. The victory moved Napoli back within three points of Milan after the Rossoneri beat Empoli 1-0 on Saturday. Both of Osimhen’s goals started with throw-ins. First he connected with a header early on, then he scored with one touch following a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo midway through the second half. Davide Faraoni pulled one back for Verona minutes after Osimhen’s second with a difficult header. The victory revived Napoli’s title hopes following a demoralizing home loss to Milan last weekend. Fiorentina beat Bologna 1-0.