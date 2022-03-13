Picking the bracket: Big Ten resurgence, but title goes West

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Last season’s NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded in familiar fashion. Upsets early, then the powerhouses eventually took over. By the time the championship game rolled around, undefeated Gonzaga and twice-beaten Baylor were playing for the title. This year, it’s Gonzaga and Arizona who appear to be a cut above the field. Pencil them in for the title game, with the Zags finally breaking through and winning it all. Also, don’t be surprised if the Big Ten redeems itself for last year’s performance.