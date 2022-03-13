Sevilla held again in pursuit of Madrid in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has been held again in its pursuit of Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano. The result leaves Sevilla seven points off the lead ahead of Madrid’s visit to relegation-threatened Mallorca on Monday. It was the second consecutive league draw for Sevilla, and sixth in its last eight matches in the competition. Julen Lopetegui’s team extended its unbeaten streak in the league to 14 matches. It hasn’t won in four straight away games. Sevilla is now only five points ahead of third-place Atlético Madrid.