Bears release nose tackle Goldman

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Slowed by knee and ankle injuries as well as a stint on the COVID-19 list last season, Goldman set career lows with a half-sack and one tackle for loss. He sat out the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and never regained the form he showed in 2019, when he was a Pro Bowl alternate. Goldman was drafted out of Florida State by Chicago in the second round in 2015. He has started 73 of the 81 games he has played and has 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.