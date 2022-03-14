Curry dazzles for 47 points on 34th birthday, Warriors win

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry dazzled for 47 points on his 34th birthday, Draymond Green returned from a 29-game absence to ignite the defense, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112. Reigning scoring champion Curry shot 16 for 25 with seven 3-pointers, and the Warriors wound up shooting 53.6% from the floor. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole scored 20 apiece. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points for the Wizards and Kenatavious Caldwell-Pope had 19. It was the Wizards’ fourth straight loss and sixth in a row on the road.